Storm Team 9: Weather Extra

By WTVM Storm Team 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The meteorologists of WTVM Storm Team 9 are excited to present a new, digital, program focused on how weather impacts viewers across East Alabama and Georgia.

Storm Team 9 Weather Extra is a weekly program that will include in-depth forecasts, forecast analysis and early alerts to potentially significant weather events.

Additionally, the program will feature interviews and topical information on weather technology, history and research.

You can watch Storm Team 9 Weather Extra by downloading the WTVM channel on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV. Weekly programs can also be viewed on WTVM.com and the WTVM Weather App.

