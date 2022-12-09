Business Break
WHINSEC on Fort Benning hold dedication, renaming ceremony

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) is a school on Fort Benning with a controversial past. However, now they are making more changes to honor heroes.

They had a dedication ceremony to rename its primary school as the De Leon Gonzalez School of Leadership and Tactics. This is in honor of Master Sgt. Luis De Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, two US Army Special Forces members who laid their lives during a fierce 2019 battle in Afghanistan.

Both soldiers’ families unveiled the memorial, and each family received a certificate and challenge coin.

More than a decade ago, WHINSEC was known as the School of the Americas or SOA. People came from all over the nation to protest against the alleged teachings of torture tactics, which the school denied.

However, today was focused on two heroes, and the new namesake for the school focused on honoring field skills and leadership in a field setting.

