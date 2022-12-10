City of Columbus releases holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule.

The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days.

If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 21. If your trash is picked up the following Monday, Dec. 26, it’ll be picked up the following Monday, Dec. 28.

Metra will run on Saturday’s bus schedule on the 23rd and Christmas Eve. On the day after Christmas, there will be no bus service.

On the 23rd and the 26th, the Citizen Service Center, Columbus Civic Center, animal control and the Property Tax and Moto Vehicle Registration will be closed.

