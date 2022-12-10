Gloomy Weather Sticks Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things finally cooled down a little throughout The Valley, with highs today staying in the 60s across the board (much closer to average!). The only drawback is that it was a gloomy day, and if it kept you feeling sleepy and not wanting to do much I may have some unfortunate news... This weather sticks around well into the coming work week. A few big bumps in the road too as far as rain is concerned. Starting tomorrow afternoon, we will see widespread rainfall across The Valley as a cold front forces its way through. These showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two, will hang around overnight Sunday night. Temps stay pretty consistent until Friday, with highs in the low and mid 60s each afternoon. Most of us will stay dry Monday through Tuesday night, but cloudy, mostly overcast skies will stay in place. Come Wednesday we see the next big hiccup - another strong front pushing through bringing rain to almost everyone in the area at some point in the day. This event also stays through the overnight hours, but most people will dry back out by mid-day Thursday. Much colder air behind this system will settle in by Thursday night, bringing overnight lows back down to the upper 30s and low 40s! After that we make a sharp turn from above average temperatures to below average for through the rest of the forecast. Not much more rain in sight through the next weekend, but some below freezing temps and afternoon highs in the low 50s!

