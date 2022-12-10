Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning people of holiday scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a widespread scam during the holiday season called the Puppy Scam.

Officials say scammers will create a post about a missing animal or person that will receive tons of likes and shares while keeping the comments turned off.

Later, the scammer will edit the post to show they are selling puppies to steal people’s money through unsecured payment methods such as wire or bank transfers.

Sheriff Jay Jones says doing a reverse image search on puppy photos is a good way to check if the photo has been taken off another website.

Jones says if you become a scam victim, don’t hesitate to contact your local officials and let them know.

