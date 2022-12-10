Mostly Dry Start to the Weekend Before Rain Moves in Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is experiencing areas of patchy fog this Saturday morning, but conditions will clear up as temperatures begin to warm into the mid to upper 60s this evening. Conditions are quite muggy today and this will increase the chance of a stray shower this afternoon/evening. Sunday is still sticking out as a better chance of showers, with around 40% coverage of organized showers primarily during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin to trend cooler heading into the work week with the passing of the Sunday showers, but another cold front head to the Valley on Wednesday increasing temperatures and the rain coverage. This front will produce a well-organized storm system that will impact our area late Wednesday into very early Thursday. At the moment, we believe the main concern for severe weather will be off to our west, and the system will be much weaker as it moves into our area. We will keep you posted on this system as it develops. A major cool-down follows this frontal system by the end of next week into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. This cold may stick around into Christmas week....

