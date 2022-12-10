Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a...
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

Latest News

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
South Arkansas bear season opens in December, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins