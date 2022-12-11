Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Not So Sunny Sunday in Store for the Valley Today

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door today, as a frontal system will move through the Valley providing a decent coverage of rain. You can expect these organized showers primarily during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will try to trend cooler heading into the work week with the passing of the Sunday showers, but another cold front head to the Valley on Wednesday increasing temperatures and the rain coverage. This front will produce a well-organized storm system that will impact our area late Wednesday into very early Thursday. At the moment, we believe the main concern for severe weather will be off to our west, and the system will be much weaker as it moves into our area. We will keep you posted on this system as it develops. A major cool-down follows this frontal system by the end of next week into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. This cold may stick around into Christmas week....

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a...
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning people of holiday scam
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Chances stay low early in the day, but shoot up as the front approaches.
Gloomy Weather Sticks Around
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Mostly Dry Start to the Weekend Before Rain Moves in Sunday