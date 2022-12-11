When Will We See the Sun Again?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another gloomy one in the Valley today, with similar conditions still in store through mid week. The clouds combined with some showers today did keep lows a few degrees cooler than expected, with most only reaching the low 60s, and some even staying in the 50s! Tomorrow I think we will reach mid 60s with less rain in store, although a few of us could still see some sprinkles here and there. Same story as we go into Tuesday, only cooler temps are expected that day. Many of us will likely not make it out of the 50s on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday we see another bought of stormy weather make its way through as a strong front pushes its way through. This system will likely bring some strong thunderstorms with it, and almost all of us will see heavy rain as it moves through. Timing as of now looks like it will start to enter our area late Wednesday evening, move through overnight, and still be passing early Thursday. The good news is once its done we will see the sun again, maybe as early as Thursday afternoon! COLD air settles in behind it, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s Thursday night - have that jacket nearby Friday morning! You’ll likely need it all day since most of us will again not make it out of the 50s. This cold spell looks like it will stick around through Christmas week (yay!).

