Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats.

Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer by police who said the women had ignored prior warnings not to feed animals.

The women were charged with misdemeanor counts including criminal trespassing. They were arrested on public property.

A defense attorney for one of the women, Terry Luck, said the women were attempting to trap the stray cats so they could be spayed or neutered. He said the city had plenty of options besides having them arrested.

Their trial is scheduled for Tuesday morning in municipal court.

