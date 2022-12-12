Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bidens spread holiday cheer at Toys for Tots event

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in the event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden helped pack presents for children and encouraged holiday cheer as the White House marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots at an event hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in northern Virginia is part of Jill Biden’s Joining Forces initiative, which offers support and resources to families of military members and veterans, as well as their caregivers and survivors. Helping the first couple sort through presents were spouses of Pentagon leaders and local children of servicemembers.

“Military kids like you give our country so much,” Jill Biden said, after a young child read a passage from the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

She added: “You support your parents through moves and deployments and you sometimes help take care of the family members who came home with maybe illnesses or injuries. And you help out neighbors when they need it, just like you’re going to do today.”

Through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, Marines and volunteers have sent out 627 million toys to more than 281 million children since 1947, according to the White House. Joe Biden noted that last year, the initiative collected 22 million toys for 8 million children, “giving Santa a run for his money.”

“But unlike Santa, you don’t wear big red suits, you don’t travel the world in just one night. Instead, you wear dress blues and army greens,” the president continued. “You stand watch around the world every single night.”

He then had a message for servicemembers and their families: “You aren’t just the heart and soul of our nation, you’re the very spine of our nation. And we owe you.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Raccoon
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case

Latest News

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses