COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season.

According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to Sunday, Columbus saw roughly 37 incidents where cars got broken into. Last year, the number was 21 break-ins on the same weekend.

“I don’t know if we can contribute that to COVID, because that was last years time and it wasn’t as much traffic but everything has seemed to clear up now and we’re seeing a lot more traffic so that could be a cause but then again it’s the holiday season so you’re going to see a rise in crimes like that,” said Singleton. “Never leave valuables on the seat of the car. If you’re out shopping and you bring a package back to the car put them in the trunk. If we don’t have any video surveillance it is hard to get a suspect on those types of crimes.”

Monica Arenas, a Columbus woman who chimed in said, ”You don’t want to go in your trunk so people can see you putting packages in so you usually put them in before you go to the next destination.“

Right now police are looking for this man:

Car break-ins surging in Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Officers say he is responsible for a few break-ins and stolen cars in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway, and Milgen Road areas, although it’s unclear how many right now. The span of car break-ins also reached Harris County. The vehicles involved were:

• Silver 2017 Mercedes Benz 550 with Georgia tag - stolen in Harris County/recovered

• Gray 2021 Toyota Rav4 with North Carolina tag - stolen in Columbus/recovered

Singleton said the best way to protect yourself from these thefts of opportunity is by practicing safe habits.

Jeff Baggett, a Columbus man, has been a victim of car break-ins before. He described feeling violated when he was victimized by a person who broke into his car.

“It’s a theft of opportunity and they’re going to go for the easy targets so try not to be an easy target.”, said Baggett. “If we would get back to just treating your neighbors like you want to be treated certainly you wouldn’t do those kind of things but with the economy the way it is and some people are opportunistic so you just got to make sure you try to protect yourself from that.”

Contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299 or ddanforth@columbusga.org if you have any information to help police in these types of investigations.

