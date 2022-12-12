Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive

Raccoon
Raccoon(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack.

On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal.

While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon.

An animal control officer responded to assist but the animal could not be located. Right now it is unclear if it had rabies.

Both the officer and woman were treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case
L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a...
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug...
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation

Latest News

Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus