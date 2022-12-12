Business Break
Dreary Weather Continues Into Tuesday; Tracking Rain/Storms for Wednesday-Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for the cloudy and dreary weather to continue into Tuesday with some spotty light showers and highs topping out in the 50s and 60s. Bigger changes are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday as we will be tracking rain and storms back into the area. A round or two of showers is possible on Wednesday, but the heaviest rain and storms will arrive overnight Wednesday into very early Thursday morning. We believe that some gusty winds are possible as the rain moves in, and we can’t rule out some lightning and thunder across the northern part of our coverage area. The southern counties in the area will feature a little more energy to get those storms going, so there will be a better chance here of picking up some storms that might be a little stronger. Once the rain moves out, the next big thing that we’re talking about will be the return to very cold December temperatures. Look for highs to be in the 40s and 50s for Friday through the weekend, and early next week, with lows back in the 20s and 30s. There are indications this kind of cold air will stick around into Christmas, but we’ll keep you posted!

