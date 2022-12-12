Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pioneer with roots stretching from Lumpkin to Columbus all the way to the Big Apple is being remembered for her one-of-a-kind drive to help the world.

Her name is Dorothy Hughes.

The feminist, child-welfare advocate, African-American activist, public speaker, author, and small business owner will be buried tomorrow after passing away last week.

She leaves behind quite the legacy.. News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles has a look at her accomplishments.

Dorothy Pitman Hughes was a feminist, child-welfare advocate, activist, public speaker, author, and small business owner. She’s also the co-founder of Ms. Magazine and Women’s Action Alliance with famed women’s activist Gloria Steinem.

She was born and raised in Lumpkin, Georgia… after seeing her father beaten nearly to death by the Ku Klux Klan she moved to New York where she immediately started to make her mark on the world.

Dorothy Pitman Hughes organized the first shelter for battered women in New York City and co-founded the New York City Agency for Child Development, pioneering child-care.

She has so many accomplishments… we can’t name them all.

Here’s a quick antidote that hopefully gives you an idea of her prominence and the legacy she leaves behind.

As a black woman in the late 60′s She was able to convince the mayor of New York to move a group of welfare mothers from a condemned apartment complex in Manhattan to the Waldorf Astoria …a luxury hotel on Park Avenue!

She bought the franchise to the Miss Greater New York City pageant to demonstrate that Black was beautiful.

She had a 40-year career of community organizing and entrepreneurship in New York City, from her founding of a community-controlled child care center on the upper West side, to her cross-country speaking tours on women’s liberation with Gloria Steinem, to fighting racism in the Miss America pageant and working for the empowerment of Black business women in Harlem.

Hughes’ burial was held at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church in Lumpkin.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.