Gloomy start to the workweek, Wettest weather around midweek
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you like the sun, the next few days will not be ideal for you as we have a continuation of pretty cloudy skies, maybe an occasional peek of sun. Heavier rain is expected later Wednesday into early Thursday with some storms before it turns much colder by the end of the workweek.
Overcast and gloomy on this Monday. A band of light rain is giving us the chance of showers, especially this morning. Count on some drizzle or an occasional shower in spots the rest of the day. Highs in the low 60s.
Staying cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers tonight. Lows in the low 50s, and maybe a few upper 40s.
Aside from a stray shower, Tuesday looks drier with limited sunshine possible. Cool with highs in the upper 50s north, near 60 in Columbus and mid 60s possible in our far southern communities ahead of a strong cold front. That cold front will bring a severe weather risk to the lower Mississippi Valley Tuesday. It slowly heads this way toward mid week.
The time we have to watch for rain and even some storms in the valley is from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The main severe weather threat looks to be to our south, but it could get close to some of east Alabama and west Georgia counties near Highway 82; those storms pose the potential of isolated damaging winds.
Heavy rain is expected to be fairly widespread for everyone, especially Wednesday night, perhaps leading to localized flooding. At least 1.5 - 2 inches of rain is in the forecast with a few areas getting more.
Rain and storms come to an end sometime Thursday morning and we should see lots of sun by the end of the day. After highs reach the 60s Thursday, much colder air moves in after that. We’ll have lows in the 30s starting Friday morning with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s! Temperatures are expected to stay colder than average through Christmas at this point.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.