Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Medieval ship found in Norway’s biggest lake

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An amazing discovery was found at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake.

Researchers found a downed ship, believed to be from between the 1300s to the 1800s.

Somehow, despite the passage of time, the craft managed to stay in almost perfect condition.

A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.
A medieval ship was found in Norway’s biggest lake.(NTNU/FFI)

The discovery was made while the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment was leading a mission that inspected parts of the lake that are a source of water for about 100,000 residents.

Officials said it appears the ship was built using a Norse technique, which was common during the Viking Age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Raccoon
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case

Latest News

Some Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction.
Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
M. Victoria Cummock, the widow of passenger John B. Cummock, discusses a major arrest on Monday.
Pan Am bombing victim's widow talks about developments in the case
This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain...
Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Dave Chappelle’s show