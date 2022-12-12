Business Break
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting

Front gate of Fort Stewart.
Front gate of Fort Stewart.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart says one person is in custody and another is dead after a shooting at the Army installation Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the facility says a shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex. Fort Stewart says the victim passed away.

Fort Stewart law enforcement arrested a suspect at the scene and transferred that person to the custody of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Fort Stewart says the Second Brigade complex was put under lockdown but there was no active threat to the community at large.

Winn Army Community Hospital is making counseling available that soldiers can arrange through an appointment line at (912) 435-6633 or by contacting their assigned unit.

