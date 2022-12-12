Business Break
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus.

On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

News Leader 9 had crews on the scene - and they counted dozens of shell casings on the ground.

There is no word at this time on a suspect. Stay with us as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

