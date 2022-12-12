Business Break
Two Columbus men arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County men were arrested this week in unrelated sexual exploitation of children investigations.

Camron Joyner, age 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and Leo Lapalm, age 71, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Officials say the GBI child exploitation unit began an investigation into both men’s online activity after receiving multiple cyber tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

These separate investigations led to consent searches of their electronic devices where numerous other files of child sex abuse material were found.

Joyner and Lapalm were taken to the Muscogee County Jail on December 7.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

