Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The holiday travel season is upon us, and the state of Alabama is doing its part to make sure motorists are safe. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recently received a state grant to keep roadways safer, especially during the heavy holiday travel periods.

“That will be nice to have them there to clear the roads quicker and maybe keep people driving the speed limit,” said resident Dennis Jones.

According to the Alabama Automotive Association, 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more BETWEEN December 23rd AND January 2nd making roadways busier.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was granted 1.54 million dollars to keep the roads safe by increasing state troopers patrolling the highways. ALEA Public Affairs Coordinator Jeremy Burkett said Alabama is a travel state, and more proactive troopers are needed in the area during those times.

“Crashes tend to cause subsequence crashes cause that’s when the traffic starts backing up things start bottlenecking, so we want to be able to get out there have our troopers respond very quickly get the ambulance, fire trucks get our record drivers on scene get those lanes open back up so traffic starts flowing,” said Burkett.

ALEA also plans to use the funds for overtime and training known as the Drug Recognition Expert Program. Burkett said the training helps troopers recognize those who are under the influence or have a medical condition.

Robert Slaughter says he will feel more at ease knowing more state troopers are nearby to keep an eye on the roadways and catch drivers under the influence during the holidays.

“As far as anybody drinking and driving and all of that, I think it’s very protective to the community to everybody,” said Slaughter.

According to Drive Safe Alabama, in 2020, a person was killed in a traffic crash every 9 hours and 20 minutes. Burkett says having more state troopers present during peak traffic periods will help reduce the number of lives lost.

“If we can have that increase presence during that thanksgiving, Christmas, memorial day, fourth of July and really drive down those fatalities through those extended travel periods… overall it reduces the lives lost in the state of Alabama,” said Burkett.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.