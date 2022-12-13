Business Break
Auburn High School Flag Football Team wins AHSAA State Championship(Source: Auburn High School)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn High School Flag Football Team captured the AHSAA State Championship Wednesday. Auburn took down Oxford High School 26-6.

The championships are being held this week at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, just block away from Auburn High School. That helped the Tigers with a big crowd on hand for the championship performance. The AHSAA sponsored flag football league gives girls the opportunity to play the sport.

Auburn jumped out in front with an early touchdown in the game and another score helped strengthen the lead. Brooks Hallman connected with Kristanna Ware for an eight-yard touchdown. The Tigers led the game 13-0 and never looked back.

Hallman would connect with Ware later in the game for another touchdown from five yards out. Hallman had four touchdown passes on the day hitting Syriah Daniels and Taite Pearson for scores as well.

AHSAA Flag Football has been a sponsored sport for two years. East Alabama teams have been very successful in the sport. Smiths Station finished as the state runner-up in 2021.

