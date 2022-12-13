Business Break
CHIME IN: Christmas time in the Chattahoochee Valley

CHIME IN: Christmas time in the Chattahoochee Valley
CHIME IN: Christmas time in the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year to be holly and jolly - and as you ride through the Chattahoochee Valley, it’s clear to see that residents are feeling the holiday spirit.

Some holiday traditions include looking at Christmas lights, building gingerbread houses, or even Christmas caroling.

News Leader 9 isn’t picky, in fact, we love all the above! Show us your favorite holiday home, activity or past-time with the link below!

