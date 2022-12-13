Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Civic Center partners with local organizations for holiday food drive

Columbus Civic Center partners with local organizations for holiday food drive
Columbus Civic Center partners with local organizations for holiday food drive(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with local organizations to host its third annual Holiday Food Drive.

The event is set to take place December 17 - from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. while supplies last. Food will be distributed in Parking Lot A, and guests will be given one box per vehicle.

The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with Community Warriors, Feeding the Valley, and Columbus Family Connection.

All guests should remain in their vehicle while food is distributed. This food drive is for Georgia residents only.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
Raccoon
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

Columbus pools to reopen in 2024 after several area pools are replaced
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Area April 22
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
Raccoon
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive