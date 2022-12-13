Columbus Civic Center partners with local organizations for holiday food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with local organizations to host its third annual Holiday Food Drive.

The event is set to take place December 17 - from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. while supplies last. Food will be distributed in Parking Lot A, and guests will be given one box per vehicle.

The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with Community Warriors, Feeding the Valley, and Columbus Family Connection.

All guests should remain in their vehicle while food is distributed. This food drive is for Georgia residents only.

