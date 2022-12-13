Columbus officers searching for missing 74-year-old man, last seen Dec. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

74-year-old Grey Scott Gibson was last seen on Friday, December 2, in the 1300 block of Luna Court. He is 180 pounds and approximately 5′9.

If you have any information concerning Gibson’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at (706) 653-3449.

