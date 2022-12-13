Columbus pools to reopen in 2024 after several area pools are replaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even over the holidays, some people may be thinking about summer, wondering what’s being done about several popular public pools that closed this year in Columbus. We now know funding has been approved to revamp area pools.

And officials in the Fountain city say they plan to begin renovations soon, but it’ll take time and will be a couple of years before local families can swim there again.

Locks blocking entry to pools across Columbus will remain for a few years. The pools were closed over the summer to the dismay of many residents as temperatures hit triple digits.

But, city officials say they’re finally about to start reconstruction soon.

“When the current ones were done 20 years ago, the idea was there was a little bit of variety, but they pretty much were the same,” says one architect named Dave.

Holli Browder, Director of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, said fixing area pools cost millions. So now, they plan to use funds from the Special Purpose local option sales tax or SPLOST to replace pools at Psalmond Road, Shirley Winston and Frank Chester recreation centers.

The goal is to make the pool the main attraction at all three parks. Monday was the first of three public meetings to discuss potential amenities to come with the new pools.

“Have them really not just for 20 years be relevant, but for 40 years and really keep them so not only people’s children but grandchildren can start enjoying them as well,” Dave adds, clarifying the goal of the revamp.

Some of those potential new features discussed include shade, lap swimming, wall climbing and sports like volleyball and basketball.

With so many options, some parents in attendance were worried about overcrowding and suggested keeping features the same in each pool.

“Rather than having different features at different locations,” said Columbus resident Don Dowdy.

But, officials assured the crowd that the new features are interchangeable and the size of the pools will remain consistent with the current size of public pools. Capacity limits, they say, will more than likely come from Red Cross.

After receiving public input, the design of each pool will be finalized in a month. But, the construction of new pools is not expected to be finished until Memorial Day of 2024.

The next meeting to provide your input on new pool features will be Tuesday evening at Shirley Winston Recreation Center. The final public meeting will be Thursday evening at Frank Chester Recreation Center. Both will be at 6 p.m. We’ll add a link to a survey for anyone interested in leaving feedback but unable to attend in-person meetings as soon as it becomes available.

