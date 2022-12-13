Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51.

The chase involved a male suspect chasing a female victim on the highway. During the chase, the suspect shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Jones says the suspect fled the scene but has been identified. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

