Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51.

The chase involved a male suspect chasing a female victim on the highway. During the chase, the suspect shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Jones says the suspect fled the scene but has been identified. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

