Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of a street racing crash - resulting in the death of a Phenix City native and Columbus State University basketball player - has pleaded not guilty.

An arraignment was scheduled for James D. Paige on December 14, however, Paige entered a plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment hearing.

On December 24, 2021, Anthony Moore was killed in a drag racing crash. Police say Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when he was struck and killed. The crash occurred on State Docks Road and Industrial Drive in Phenix City.

In January 2022, police announced a murder warrant had been issued for the arrest of James Demarcius Paige. Paige turned himself in to the Russell County Jail at the direction of his attorney, according to police.

Docket call is now scheduled for June 1, 2023 and trial is set for July 17, 2023.

