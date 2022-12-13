Mostly Dry until Wednesday PM/early Thursday; Watching storm threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on alert for times of heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday before much colder air settles into the region.

Look for rain chances to soar as we go throughout Wednesday and especially Wednesday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of clouds again on this Tuesday will keep temperatures fairly steady in the 50s and low 60s. A passing shower or sprinkle is possible. Otherwise, cool, a bit breezy and mostly dry. We could see some very limited sunshine, especially this afternoon. Any severe weather will be well to our west today across the lower Mississippi Valley.

Tuesday's severe weather risk. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Despite starting off dreary Wednesday morning, the radar should be fairly dry.

Things ramp up slowly but surely as we go throughout the day Wednesday thanks to an approaching strong storm system. During the day, severe weather is expected in spots across Louisiana, Mississippi and eventually west Alabama. Scattered showers are forecast to increase after lunch here in the Chattahoochee Valley with wetter weather toward dinner and during the nighttime hours. It is almost a guarantee that we’ll all see rain Wednesday night before ending early Thursday morning.

Strong to severe storms expected to our west during the day Wednesday, getting very close to us Wednesday night. We could see a few stronger storms over the valley Wednesday night before the threat ends before sunrise Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While we can’t rule out some severe weather in our area, the bigger concern is across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. That’s obviously too close for comfort for our counties south and west of Columbus so we’ll be keeping an eye on this, especially since any rough weather would come during the overnight hours. Isolated damaging winds and maybe a tornado can’t be ruled out particularly in those spots. However, heavy rain and some street flooding is a greater concern for the rest of us with about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall anticipated.

Expect around 2 inches of rain on average. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After the cold front sweeps through early Thursday, most of the rain is out of here (probably by sunrise). It turns sunny by the afternoon. We’ll have one more day in the 60s.

Feeling more like winter by Friday morning! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs will be in the 50s starting Friday with lots of sunshine. While the abundant sunshine won’t necessarily stick around through the entire weekend, the colder weather will. In fact, temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s for highs and lows in the 30s to near 40 through at least Christmas. Stay tuned for more specifics as we get closer.

Much colder air is in the long-term forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

