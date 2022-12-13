One year following disappearance, Kamarie Holland’s father works for change

PHENIX CITY. Al (WTVM) - Today marks one year since 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Phenix City disappeared from her mother’s home in Columbus. She was found dead two days later in an abandoned home.

Kamarie’s father, Corey, continues to work hard to keep his daughter’s memory alive and also help others who are experiencing the same tragedy.

“She just right now would have been so excited for Christmas,” Holland said. “That’s what I woke up this morning thinking about. The last day she was with me, we were planning Christmas. She was already telling me the stuff she wanted and wanted to open up the presents she already got. She was just excited.”

Five year old Kamarie Holland: now a memory for father, Corey Holland.

The 5-year-old was found dead in an abandoned home in Phenix City on December 13, 2021 after the community searched for two days.

Jeremy Williams of Phenix City and Kristy Siple, Kamarie’s mother, are behind bars for the crimes.

Williams is indicted on eight charges including four counts of capital murder for kidnapping, rape, sodomy and for killing someone under the age of 14. The jury also indicted Williams on the abuse of corpse and producing child pornography.

Both Williams and Siple are indicted on two counts each of sex trafficking charges.

Now, exactly one year later, Kamarie Holland’s spirit is being kept alive by her father.

“The foundation and Kamarie’s law is pretty much done,” Corey said. ”I’m just picking my board members and what not. It stands for ‘Kan All Men Accept Real Love Instead of Evil (K.A.M.A.R.I.E)’ Pretty much our message is to show love to the kids and giving them hope so that they can look out for their fellow peers.”

Jeremy Williams is pleading insanity on the charges against him. Kamarie’s Law would make it much harder for people who are charged with abuse of children to plead insanity.

Corey Holland said he doesn’t want other families to endure what he’s had to go through.

“I feel their pain, and I promise that I first hand I stand behind this foundation,” Holland said. “If they feel like nobody else is concerned or worried about them, I am.”

Jeremy Williams has new charges as of this past October that include rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child. These charges are from a separate incident involving another child under the age of six.

Kristy Siple has yet to have her day in court.

Jeremy Williams is expected to appear in court Wednesday related to the Kamarie Holland case.

Kristy Siple has a docket call in April, and trial is slated for next June.

