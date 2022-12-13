Raccoon attacks and how to avoid them

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are plenty of examples of people being attacked by raccoons across the country. For instance, a recent video of a woman in Connecticut who fought off a raccoon from attacking her five-year-old daughter.

Another video showed a local pest control company trapping a raccoon from a closet in a Columbus home. Experts at Jarrod’s pest control say attacks can happen anytime, just like the one Saturday in Columbus. Even though they might look cute, they are dangerous. Never approach a raccoon. “Normally, if you see a raccoon during the day, they’re nocturnal. You shouldn’t,” says wildlife expert William Raker.

The same goes for other wildlife animals that sleep in the daytime. “With foxes, coyotes, raccoons, they are nocturnal, so if you see them during the daytime, something is not right. They can have rabies,” says Jarrod Yasenchok. Animal control expert William Raker says there are signs that can indicate whether an animal is rabid. “It would be like they are drunk. You will see them weaving. They might be falling down. Look for that because it causes swelling in the brain,” says Raker.

No word on if the female victim and police officer involved in the incident in Columbus contracted rabies, but experts say always be aware of your surroundings and never try to raise wildlife as a pet.

“So you find little babies, and you want to feed them. They want to be humane and raise them, but they are wild animals for a reason,” says Yasenchok. “The best thing to do would be to walk away, and if it is in a park or where it lives, let it go back to its park, but report it because you do want to get it taken care of,” says Raker.

If you see a raccoon in Columbus, call the non-emergency number at (706) 653-3231.

