Santa Claus is coming to the Columbus Airport

(Michael J. Samaripa via AP)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming to town... and he’s landing at the Columbus Airport!

Santa will be here checking his naughty and nice list while his elves and reindeer prepare for the big Christmas Day.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., Santa will be at Flightway Columbus, 3250 Britt David Road.

For more information, contact Katie Bishop at katie@yallapr.com

