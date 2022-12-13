South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on the south side of Columbus led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and a gun.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says, on Dec. 13, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no tail lights on Cusseta Road.
During the stop, the passenger admitted to having a firearm on him in a black bookbag at his feet.
Both the driver, Jaquaysia Berquin, and passenger, Jocquez Boyd, were arrested and charged with the following,
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of SCH. II
- Drugs not in original container
According to officials, deputies seized 160 grams of marijuana, Percocet pills and a Taurus 9mm.
Additionally, Boyd was out on bond for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime during this incident.
