COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on the south side of Columbus led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and a gun.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says, on Dec. 13, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no tail lights on Cusseta Road.

During the stop, the passenger admitted to having a firearm on him in a black bookbag at his feet.

Both the driver, Jaquaysia Berquin, and passenger, Jocquez Boyd, were arrested and charged with the following,

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of SCH. II

Drugs not in original container

According to officials, deputies seized 160 grams of marijuana, Percocet pills and a Taurus 9mm.

South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Additionally, Boyd was out on bond for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime during this incident.

