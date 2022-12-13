Stormy Weather on the Way, but then SUNSHINE!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yes it’s been another overcast day in the Valley, but don’t worry. Only another day and a half of gloom and doom before the sun makes its debut! Overnight tonight will be nice and cool, with a very slim chance at a light shower. Similar conditions for the first part of your Wednesday, with rain coverage increasing throughout the afternoon. The main even will start to push in around 8/9 PM ET. This line of heavy rain could have some strong to even severe storms embedded in it, but the worst of the weather will stay confined to our southwestern counties. So those in Bullock, Barbour, Quitman, Clay, and Randolph should have alerts on in case you get an outlier strong storm! For almost all of us the biggest threat from this system will be the potential for flash flooding. Heavy rain will result in about 2 inches for most of us in a very short period, with more than this possible under very strong thunderstorms. Fortunately the dreary conditions clear out behind this front, leaving us with a gorgeous and chilly end to the work week. Temps stay in the 50s for the foreseeable future! Nice days and below average temps stick around through the weekend, with the next rainy conditions not coming around until the middle of Christmas week.

