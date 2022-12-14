2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn.

Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer.

The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft at an establishment on South College Street. According to the report, the two suspects left the store with stolen items.

When responding officers tried to stop the suspect, they got in a vehicle and attempted to escape.

Rand and Hall were apprehended and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Both were held on a $4,500 bond.

