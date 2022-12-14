3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn.

Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue.

A witness told police that they spotted multiple people in the area looking into several vehicles. Additionally, the witness said that one vehicle was entered and gave the suspects’ description.

Behind the witness’s description, officers found 19-year-old Na’jee Ahmad Johnson, 18-year-old Tahjmir Kevin Patten and a 15-year-old juvenile shortly after.

After further investigation, all three teens were arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering. However, Johnson was given an added charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

Johnson and Patten were taken to the Lee County Jail,, held on a $4,000 and $3,000 bond, respectively. The juvenile was released to the guardian in accordance with Lee County Juvenile Intake

