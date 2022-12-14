ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong to severe storm threat tonight before conditions clear going into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Update for the heavy rain and a line of locally strong to severe storms. The rain quickly ends by the morning commute Thursday and soon temperatures turn colder.

Storms as usual have a chance of starting earlier in the evening to the west than our eastern counties which will mostly be under the gun closer to midnight or later. (WTVM Weather)

The Valley will experience a widespread coverage of strong storms this evening. The timing of the strongest storms in out area is to be between 8PM ET Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday ET. These storms will be moving west to eat across our area. This means our east Alabama counties may see an end to these storms by midnight, but our Georgia counties will still be getting action into the very early morning hours of Thursday.

The most favorable ingredients for some severe weather, including possible tornadoes, are expected the farther south you go tonight. (WTVM Weather)

The Valley will definitely experience a wide coverage of rain this evening into the early Thursday morning hours. As far as severe impacts go, pockets of strong winds are the main threat along the squall line. A tornado or two is possible. Severe weather is much less likely in places like Troup and Chambers County with an increasing threat as you work your way south and west of Auburn/Phenix City/Columbus. That means places like Barbour, Quitman, Clay and Randolph Counties is perhaps in an area of greater concern in the valley. The risk appears to be even higher farther south across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle tonight.

Heading into Thursday, the rain comes to an end in the very early morning hours and the sun will return with temps in the mid 60s. This storm system will have cooler air moving into the Valley starting Friday that will keep our highs in the 50s for the next week.

Colder air moves in Thursday night/Friday morning. (WTVM Weather)

