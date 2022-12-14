ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong to severe storm threat tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stay alert tonight for heavy rain and a line of locally strong to severe storms. The rain quickly ends by the morning commute Thursday and soon temperatures turn colder.

Cloudy and breezy at times for Wednesday. A chance of a quick shower or two during the day before scattered showers increase during the afternoon and early evening. Any severe weather will be well to our west across Louisiana, Mississippi and west Alabama during the day. However, as our temperatures climb well into the 60s, even near 70 in our southern counties, that is warm and unstable enough air that we’ll be watching for the potential of some severe weather overnight.

The most favorable ingredients for some severe weather, including possible tornadoes, are expected the farther south you go tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The timeline of strongest storms is expected between 8 PM ET Wednesday and 3 AM ET Thursday as storms move from west to east across the valley. Our east Alabama counties may be done with the storms by midnight, while if our eastern counties see some action, it’d be after midnight.

Storms as usual have a chance of starting earlier in the evening than our eastern counties which will mostly be under the gun closer to midnight or later. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While a severe weather outbreak isn’t expected here, heavy rain is a guarantee along with some lightning. As far as the severe elements, pockets of strong winds are the main threat along the squall line. A tornado or two is possible. Severe weather is much less likely in places like Troup and Chambers County with an increasing threat as you work your way south and west of Auburn/Phenix City/Columbus. That means places like Barbour, Quitman, Clay and Randolph Counties is perhaps in an area of greater concern in the valley. The risk appears to be even higher farther south across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle tonight.

The risk of severe weather is goes up the farther southwest you go tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Because storms will move through tonight, and some may be severe, you want to have a few different ways to receive warnings for your area. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head toward sunrise Thursday, the rain comes to an end putting most of us in good shape for our commutes to work and school. The sun will return Thursday by late morning. Highs may top out around 60 to 65 for one more day before much colder air settles into the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs will be in the 50s and 40s through the long term with lows mostly in the 30s and upper 20s.

Colder air moves in Thursday night/Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

