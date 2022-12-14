Business Break
Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the most recent Columbus City Council meeting, retiring City Council Member Mimi Woodson was honored for her service after nearly 30 years on the city council.

The council presented her with a proclamation for her years of service to the city.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley says Woodson has completed over $500 million in projects for her district while serving on the council.

Woodson cried joyfully as she thanked the city for allowing her to serve.

“I just wanna say thank you. I want to thank God for choosing me and allowing me to serve his people of District 7 and the people of Columbus,” said Woodson.

She went on to say that being able to serve others is the best opportunity she has had.

