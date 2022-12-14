Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

On December 13, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Phenix City Police Department E 9-11 center received a disturbance call in the 300 block of Riverview apartments - in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

As officers arrived, they were alerted to a male that had been shot. Officers discovered 19-year-old Jaemond Smith, of Phenix City, dead from gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information pertaining to this case or identifying the person responsible, you are urged to call Investigator Silva at 334-448-2822 or Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840.

