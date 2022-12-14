Business Break
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast

INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Junior League of Columbus’ Healthy Child Initiatives is hosting their annual character breakfast in February.

The annual breakfast takes place on February 4, 2023 at the St. Luke Ministry Center. There are two different slot times - 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

News Leader 9 spoke with Charity Wagenti to discuss the event.

The full interview is below:

