Johnston Taylor back behind bars in child porn case

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an unrelated case, the man at the center of the crash that killed a longtime Auburn broadcaster is back behind bars.

According to court records, Johnston Taylor, 19, violated the terms of his bond in a child porn case stemming from June.

Court documents show Taylor, who was out on bond for six counts of possessing child pornography, tested positive for marijuana.

The state is now asking the court to have Taylor’s bond revoked.

Taylor was at the center of a 2019 case that left Rod Bramblett and his wife dead. That case was later settled in juvenile court and the terms of his sentence were not released.

