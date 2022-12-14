Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Long COVID contributed to about 3,500 deaths, CDC says

FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the...
FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the pandemic, a report says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Long COVID played a part in the deaths of thousands of people in the U.S., according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report said that in the first 30 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3,500 people died because of long COVID complications.

But experts said that number is an undercount, considering up to 30 percent of people who contract the disease go on to have long-term symptoms.

The study said most of the victims were “white, older and male.”

There are several limitations with the report though, including the fact that death numbers are still provisional and could change.

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S. (Source: CNN/ANDERS ELIASEN/UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH/KMGH/GETTY/DEPT OF DEFENSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting survivor Cyrena Orokium, 17, says school shootings are...
Sandy Hook survivor speaks on anniversary
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns