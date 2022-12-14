Pedal Pub Columbus gets approved for alcohol ordinance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council voted in favor of an ordinance to allow alcohol for a new business in uptown. Pedal Pub Columbus has special bikes that allow about ten patrons at a time to explore and have fun together. But with that approval also came opposition.

“If that is our decision, then why are we allowing it for this business and not the others, so there are still some things with this ordinance that need to be fine-tuned,” says one council member.

Some also wanted to add extra insurance coverage in the event an accident were to happen because of alcohol being used while on a mode of transportation. “I’ll be fine to support the motion if they want to change it to 500,000 per person,” says another council member.

Others said the owner of Pedal Pub Columbus, Antwane Darby, had been waiting long enough. “It’s not like it’s a woke up one day and thought I want to do some bicycles and let’s drink this is a national business that people buy french fries from, like Mcdonald’s or Burger King,” says District 7 council member Mimi Woodson. One concern for councilor Mimi Woodson is over the business already has a similar license in neighboring Phenix City.

“He’s already in Phenix City. They are now in savannah. They are getting ready to go into Macon,” says Woodson. Darby says he understands the city council’s concerns but is happy with getting the alcohol ordinance in Columbus. “The due diligence, it took quite a while but it’s expected and necessary,” says Darby.

Council members and Darby hope to have an ordinance by January 1st, 2023.

