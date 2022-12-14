Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound

By Holly Steuart
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you’ve had a chance to watch our latest News Leader 9 investigative report called “Stranded” by one of our best reporter/anchors, Roslyn Giles.

Roslyn tells the story of a long distance bus trip that left seven people stranded at a Columbus gas station, serving as the Greyhound bus terminal.

They were told when to return to their bus.

But before they could, the driver left suddenly, stranding them here with no luggage or alternate transportation.

As Roslyn discovered, the bus was actually operated by a third party transport company, even though passengers bought their bus tickets from Greyhound.

That arrangement lets the well-known bus company evade initial responsibility.

Only when Roslyn’s reporting forced Greyhound to take action, did the company arrange help for the stranded passengers.

The bus driver was not a Greyhound employee, so stranded passenger complaints to Greyhound had no real effect.

Greyhound is a 108 year-old company, with a deep American history.

Freedom Riders rode Greyhound buses in the 1960′s to expand their successful battle for civil rights.

But checking the Better Business Bureau for Greyhound’s rating, I found they have an F, for a complete failure of customer service.

The website Trip Advisor also features hundreds of negative reviews of Greyhound for leaving passengers stranded in multiple cities.

What happened to the stranded passengers here – or anywhere - should never have happened.

We hope our investigative reporting helps hold Greyhound accountable now and in the future.

Because if Greyhound is going to sell bus tickets in their name, they need to ensure passengers reach their destinations, period.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound
WTVM Editorial 12/14/22: Stranded By Greyhound
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast
INTERVIEW: Junior League of Columbus talks on annual character breakfast