Alabama nonprofits warn of scammers targeting storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After severe weather, many people want to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything. It can be a noble cause if individuals are donating to an actual nonprofit.

“There will be legitimate charities who will be raising money to help people who’ve been affected, but unfortunately, there are also scammers who try to take advantage,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

Powerful storms can put people in an emotional state which can lead to impulsive decisions. If someone shows up on your doorstep asking for money, it is likely a scam.

AARP Alabama encourages the community to check the legitimacy of these groups through websites like charitynavigator.org.

Since the deadly Flatwood tornado, the River Region United Way has raised $84,000 for relief efforts, but not through randomly calling people.

“The large percentage of nonprofits are not going to call and ask for your credit card over the phone,” said Jannah Bailey, president and CEO of the River Region United Way. “If you want to make a donation, you call directly to that agency that you want to donate to.”

In addition to posing as charities, scammers may also pretend to be your insurance company or a contractor.

A legitimate contractor will have a wallet card that shows they are licensed to work in Alabama.

“They make up an excuse, or say they don’t have it, or they forgot it or something, that’s a big red flag,” Harding said.

After a large storm, government agencies like FEMA may step in to offer help. They will not require people to pay a fee for disaster assistance.

“So, anyone who calls you and claims to be from FEMA is trying to steal your information and your money,” Harding added.

Donations made to the River Region United Way help fund 39 vetted and reliable community agencies. They are still accepting donations for the Flatwood Community.

