Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges while waiting for a trial date in a gang indictment in Fulton County.

Last week, prosecutors charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams with street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and speeding.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the charges stem from an incident that happened on May 21, 2021. The rapper is accused of driving at around 120 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the exit to I-75 northbound.

The rapper was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Young Thug was one of more than two dozen who were arrested and charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

His attorneys aimed to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Prosecutors claim he is one of the ring leaders.

Young Thug’s trial date is set to begin on Jan. 5.

