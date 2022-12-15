Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges for alleged street racing

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at...
FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges while waiting for a trial date in a gang indictment in Fulton County.

Last week, prosecutors charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams with street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and speeding.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the charges stem from an incident that happened on May 21, 2021. The rapper is accused of driving at around 120 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the exit to I-75 northbound.

The rapper was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Young Thug was one of more than two dozen who were arrested and charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

His attorneys aimed to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Prosecutors claim he is one of the ring leaders.

Young Thug’s trial date is set to begin on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a Phenix City man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Death investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Phenix City
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
Arlington Drive shooting investigation
2 injured in shooting on Arlington Drive in Columbus
3 Opelika teen arrest in Auburn
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

Latest News

Ga. Dept. of Transportation suspends lane closures for holiday weekends
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
Santa opens a letter from a child.
Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House