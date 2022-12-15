Bond set for Lannet man charged with 2017 murder of 2-year-old girl

LANNET, Ala. (WTVM) - A bond for the Lannet man charged in the murder of a two-year-old girl was set today in a Chambers County court.

Raeshon Kivontrea Williams, 25, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2017, for the death of Breann Cyneisha Avery.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the victim’s mother left her in Williams’, her boyfriend, care while she was at work on the night of the child’s death. Williams stated that when he went to check on the toddler, she would not wake up.

He blew in her mouth, and KoolAid came foaming out of her nose. The defendant continued resuscitative measures for about an hour or more to no prevail before contacting the child’s mother.

The victim’s mother told Williams to bring the child to her work in Troup County, where he picked the mother up and drove back to West Point to meet an ambulance.

By that time, per the affidavit, rigor mortis had set in, indicating the victim had been deceased for a few hours.

Williams was taken into custody for questioning, which resulted in his arrest and charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.

On Dec. 15, a bond of $100,000 was set with the following conditions,

24-hour ankle monitor

Providing addresses of any doctor’s office, church home or job that defendant will frequent

Defendant cannot leave Chamber County, Alabama, without prior approval from Chambers County District Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, a motion for dismissal was also heard in court. However, the motion was denied.

A jury trial is set for May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

