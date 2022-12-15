Colgay Pride reacts to landmark same-sex, interracial marriage bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden signed into legislation a bill protecting the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples Tuesday.

The Respect for Marriage Act was passed onto the president after the U.S. House came to a vote of 258 to 169. If it becomes a law, the bill would demand for the federal government to acknowledge marriages in the state they were performed, full benefits for marriages regardless of marriage’s nature, and allow Americans to go to other states were same-sex marriage is legal.

Executive Director of Colgay Pride in Columbus, Jeremy Hobbs, says this legislation shows that people change.

“We want people to realize, we can still work together on everything. This is America - look at all that we’ve achieved today to this time working together,” said Hobbs. “Once you have a family member I believe that is LGBT and you see them go through the process and realize they’re not much different from you. We’re not just wanting to take anything away from heterosexual couples. We’re just regular folks who want to get married to who we love.”

Hobbs says there is no reason to let hate win in this situation...and Colgay’s main focus right now is to have a non discrimination ordinance passed in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.