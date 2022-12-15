Business Break
Columbus Police Dept. donates toys, toiletries to Ronald McDonald House

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers are trying to make this time of year easier for struggling families.

The department donated many items to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They brought a couple boxes filled with toiletries, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste and another box filled with toys.

The department challenged each other to bring in the items and exceeded their goal for the amount donated.

“The Columbus Police Department has had a long standing history of being involved in the community and we’re always looking for partners to help our community,” said Lance Deaton, Deputy Chief of Police.

“Awesome opportunity. This means a lot to be able to give back to the community and it helps establish relationships,” said Command Sergeant Alan Malone.

This is the first time the Columbus Police Department has done this type of partnership in the community.

